Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid the second wave of Covid-19

Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung on Monday announced Taiwan, from Tuesday, will restrict the entry of people who have been in India over the past 14 days, as the island became the latest to enforce curbs amid increasing COVID-19 cases. Except for Taiwan citizens, all those who had been in India in the prior 14 days would be kept out with the restriction taking effect at midnight. Returning Taiwanese will have to spend 14 days in centralized quarantine facilities. Earlier, Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi said the government was considering whether to send an aircraft to evacuate the 150 Taiwanese businesspeople now in India.

The Indian variant of the virus has reached almost 17 countries, including Switzerland Iran and, Britain, prodding several to close their borders to those traveling from India. India’s tally of infections reached 20 million on Monday.