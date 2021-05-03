There will be a tomorrow, just hang on: Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina recovered from Covid-19 recently. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. After his recovery from the virus, he took to his Instagram and penned down a note on his personal experience of battling with the novel coronavirus, and said ‘there will be a tomorrow, just hang on’.

By sharing a picture he wrote, “April ends with a heavy heart , warm smile , gratitude , memories, lessons , Grit and Resolve ..Having lost 2 school friends , 2 college friends , 1 ex-colleague in automobile industry ,1 extended family member and A immediate Fatherly figure . My personal Longest stay , can’t thank enough the Medanta Lucknow Internal Medicine Team which selflessly works round the clock odd hours in these times With a smile hidden in there PPE kitts .God Bless Them ?”

The note further read, “Having personally witnessed a Genocide , Bhuj earthquake 2001 , few natural disasters , 26/11 and Now COVID …. I have come to a realisation which I want to share with all those people who are looking at the roof or window of there room and wondering why us ? “In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn.” All of us have 86 billion Neurons to fill the power within n RISE . RISE UP MY FRIEND. There will be a tomorrow which will be your TODAY and at that moment you will be PROUD of yourself . Just HANG ON . Love MR.”