Three arrested for selling Remdesivir injection on the black market

Pune police had arrested three people for selling Remdesivir on the black market at ?37,000 per vial. According to police sources, the three accused were Pharmacy graduates. The arrest was made by senior police inspector Vitthal Patil and assistant police inspector Sandeep Bua, anti-extortion cell-1 of the Pune police crime branch. The arrested three were identified as Nikhil Baburao Jadhav (24), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar area; Mayur Vijay Chavan (22), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, and Shamli Chandrakant Akolkar. The police have recovered three injections worth ?8,400 from them.

According to the police, the injection was selling at a rate of ?37,000 per vial and had agreed to sell a set of 3 injections for ?1,05,000. The police first arrested Chavan and Jadhav who arrived to deliver the three injections in a car, who revealed that the injections were given to them by Akolkar.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer Suhas Tanaji Sawant was called in by the police to verify the impounded injections and filed a complaint against the three. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Drug Price Control Order 2013, and Essential Commodities Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.