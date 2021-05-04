Amid raising Covid crises Government sets deadline for new PM Home

A new home for the Prime Minister is to be built by December 2022 as part of the grand Central Vista project that has received an environmental all-clear in the middle of a raging pandemic that has halted most activities.

The Central Vista project, designated an “essential service” so that construction work in the heart of Covid-hit Delhi is uninterrupted by the virus lockdown, has taken a big step forward after the government’s green clearance.

Despite strong objections by opposition parties and activists, the government has worked out a strict time line for the ? 20,000 crore makeover plan.

Among the first buildings to be constructed by December next year is the Prime Minister’s new official home, according to details that emerged today. The same deadline has been set for the headquarters of the Special Protection Group (SPG) exclusively dedicated to the PM’s security and an executive enclave for bureaucrats.