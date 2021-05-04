Australian Prime Minister clarifies about India travel ban

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified about the imposed a travel ban on India. The government also warned that people who had travelled to India must not enter Australia before May 15. And those who violate this will be jailed.

The decision was criticized and under pressure the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that it was “highly unlikely” passengers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 fine. “I don’t think it would be fair to suggest these penalties in their most extreme forms are likely to be placed anywhere, but this is a way to ensure we can prevent the virus coming back,” Morrison said.

Many authorities in Australia has criticized the government’s decision. Australian Medical Association, Australian Human Rights Commission and even politicians from Morrison’s own party criticized the decision. They had warned that this decision will make Australians stranded in India.