Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up for the second day in a row

The price of gold has surged for the second day in a row in the commodity market. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold is at Rs. 35,200 higher by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4420 up by Rs.20. Yesterday also the price of gold has surged by Rs.160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures is priced at Rs.47,314 per 10 gram down by Rs.5. In the international market, the price of spot gold is at US dollar 1789.07.