Crematorium in Bengaluru puts up ‘House full’ board on the gate

A crematorium in Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet, which ran out of space, put up a ‘Housefull’ board at the gate. The increase in COVID-19 deaths causes cremation and several crematoriums to face space shortages. The crematorium, which takes at least more than 20 bodies for cremation every day, put up a board saying no more bodies will be taken up for cremation. Later the ‘Housefull’ board was removed from the gate of the cremation ground. There are 13 electric crematoriums in the city.

A resident named Ganesh said that the signboard was placed on the gate but when people started questioning the authorities the signboard was removed. The revenue department of the Karnataka government has allotted 230 acres of land for the cremation after body flow into the chromatin is increased due to the number of covid deaths in the state. Sumanahalli Crematorium, Wilson Garden Crematory, Hebbal Crematorium, Medi Agrahara BBMP crematorium, and Chamarajanagar Crematory are receiving more than 20 bodies per day for the commission which is creating a problem for the cremation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 44,438 fresh Covid cases and 239 deaths on Monday.