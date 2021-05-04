Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in a gulf country

A gulf country has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. Kuwait has announced the holidays. The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has announced the holidays.

The Civil Service Commission has announced a 5-day holidays in the country. The break will begin from May and will end on May 16. The government offices and establishments in Kuwait will close on May 11, Tuesday and reopen on May 17, Monday.

Earlier UAE and Oman has also announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for people working in the government sector in UAE. The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, UAE residents will have a four-day holiday from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15. The holy month began on Tuesday, April 13.