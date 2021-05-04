Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in UAE

The Eid Al Fitr holidays were announced in UAE. The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in UAE has announced the holidays in UAE.

Also Read: Bill Gates and Melinda announces divorce

The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, UAE residents will have a four-day holiday from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15. The holy month began on Tuesday, April 13.

Eid al-Fitr holiday for the Federal Government is from 29th of #Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources Circular pic.twitter.com/N81Rry2LBT — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) May 4, 2021

Earlier Oman has also announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees working in the country.