Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in UAE

May 4, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
The Eid Al Fitr holidays were announced in UAE. The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in UAE has announced the holidays in UAE.

The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.  If Ramadan lasts 29 days, UAE residents will have a four-day holiday from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15. The holy month began on Tuesday, April 13.

Earlier Oman has also announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees working in the country.

