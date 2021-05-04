Founder of Bansal Classes, Vinod Kumar Bansal passed away

Vinod Kumar Bansal, a pioneer of the Kota coaching industry, died at a hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness. Founder of Bansal Classes had been suffering from multiple diseases, including muscular dystrophy, adding that he also tested COVID-19 positive, but four days back, his report came out negative. “He took his last breath around 3.30 am on Monday at a hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment for last 15 days”. Bansal’s lungs had already been destroyed due to muscular dystrophy and COVID-19 infection further worsened his condition, said his son Samir Bansal. V.K. Bansal was 71 years old when he took his last breath.

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker condoled the demise of Bansal. Birla, an MP from Kota – Bundi, tweeted in Hindi “The demise of Bansal Classes director V K Bansal ji is an irreparable loss for the entire academic fraternity. He dedicated all his life to the education and progress of students. Thousands of students taught by him are making India proud globally. May his soul rest in peace”. Condoling his death, Naveen Maheshwari Allen Career Institute director said “V K Bansal was a great mathematician and pioneer of coaching classes in Kota and the space vacated with his death is hard to fill”.

Many people expressed their grief over the demise of Bansal.

It came as a shock to all of us. We have all lost an icon – Bansal Sir ?. Throughout his life, Bansal Sir has been exceptional – He, with his dedication, efforts, student first approach, has set records for others to follow and achieve. I pray that God rest his soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/jRcVhpw2N8 — Pramod Maheshwari (@Pramod_CPKota) May 3, 2021

Bansal sir was truly the one biggest inflection point for several in our generation. He gave us the confidence to dream big and trained us to win. He jumpstarted the journey for me as well as my 2 brothers.. our families and future generations will always be in debt. ??? https://t.co/ZDPHNVOcKr — Pratik Agarwal (@_pagarwal) May 3, 2021