Jharkhand: Wild elephant kills 1, damages 3 houses

Late on Saturday night, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death, and three houses were damaged by a wild elephant at Kopa village in Littipara block of Pakur district, officials said on Sunday. A week ago, the elephant also killed another man in the Amrapara block of the district.

The deceased old man was identified as Gabriel Malto. Forest range officer of Hiranpur, Kamlesh Singh said, “a wild elephant, separated from its herd, has been roaming between Littipara and Amrapara blocks of the district for the past one week. It killed another person a week back in Amrapara.”

Malto’s family members said that Malto woke up past midnight after hearing an unusual sound coming out of his house. When he went out of his house to check, the wild elephant attacked him and crushed him. Robert Malto, a relative of Gabriel said, after killing Gabriel, the elephant also damaged his house. His wife and three children anyhow ran away to protect themselves from the crumbling house. “We are living in panic. Every family in the village is spending each night in fear. The forest department should take immediate action to chase away the elephant from the area”.