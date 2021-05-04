‘Lack of foresight, a lack of leadership’: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Covid-19 situation in India

Former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and noted economist, Raghuram Rajan has said that the present Covid-19 s9ituation in the country has revealed the lack of foresight and a lack of leadership. The noted economist said this an interview given to Bloomberg Television.

“If you were careful, if you were cautious, you had to recognize that it wasn’t done yet. Anybody paying attention to what was happening in the rest of the world, in Brazil for example, should have recognized the virus does come back and potentially in more virulent forms”, said Raghuram Rajan.

“There was a sense that we had endured the worst the virus could give us and we had come through and it was time to open up, and that complacency hurt us,” said Rajan

India is the world’s second worst hit country by the pandemic. The coronavirus infection is surging in the country and the second wave of the pandemic has affected the daily life in the country. Many states has imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of the infection.