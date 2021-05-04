Security forces gunned down 2 militants in Baramulla

The security forces had neutralized two militants in Baramulla in an encounter on Tuesday. The security forces carried out a cordon-and-search operation at Nathipora in the Bomai area of Baramulla after getting a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter as militants fired upon them. In the encounter two terrorists were killed. The search operation is going on.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. The security forces claimed that ta foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman in Sopore on March 29 was among those trapped at the site.

“One foreign terrorist involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.