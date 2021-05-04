Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex closed at 48,253.51, down 465.01 points or 0.95%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,496.50, down 137.65 points. All the BSE sectoral indices ended lower, with the exception of the PSU banking index. All 11 sectoral indices in NSE also ended lower.

The BSE market breadth was weak. Out of 3,141 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 1,402 advanced and 1,563 declined.

The top gainers in the market were SBI Life, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Reliance and Divi’s Labs.