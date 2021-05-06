Bollywood Drugs: NCB Arrested Actor Dalip Tahil’s Son

The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested Dhruv Tahil, model and aspiring actor-son of Bollywood veteran Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drugs case.

According to the ANC, Bandra Unit, the police had arrested drug peddler Muzammil A. R. Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms Mephedrone from him.

On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found that Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh. Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh’s account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Dalip had recently introduced his son on Instagram with a post. Sharing a picture of him, he had written, “My son Dhruv aspiring Actor.” The post got good wishes from his colleagues such as Nafisa Ali, who had called him ‘handsome’.

Last year, Dalip had reacted to mounting criticism against Bollywood’s drug problem and also Kangana Ranaut’s comments on the same. Reacting to the furore caused after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Before she (Kangana) passes personal judgement on her colleagues, she should also get tested herself. There’s much more happening in big businesses, media, where people are being manipulated, exploited and even dispensed off. Let’s talk about that as well?,” he had said.