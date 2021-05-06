Britney Spears criticized recent documentaries about her life, labeling them as ‘so hypocritical’

Singer Britney Spears has criticized recent documentaries about her life, labeling them as “so hypocritical”. After the release of the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, there has been a resumed interest in Spears’ life and career also the unfair treatment she received from the press in the US. The documentary shows the iconic singer’s rise to fame, her mid-2000’s struggles, the highly restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney social media movement that arose as a result. It was followed by BBC’s documentary “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship”, while streamer Netflix is also working on a film on the singer’s life.

On Monday, Spears shared a video of herself dancing, on her social media handle and talked about the documentaries in the caption. The caption read, “Geez!!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS. So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life… what can I say… I’m deeply flattered !!!! “These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? Damn”.

Spears said that there have also been many “amazing” moments in her life even though she witnessed “some pretty tough times”. “I think the world is more interested in the negative. I mean… isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN,” she added.

Spears also mentioned Mobeen Azhar’s documentary, she said, “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship”, which featured interviews with make-up artist Billy Brasfield who claimed to be in touch with Spears. “I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused”.