Covid updates: 42,464 coronavirus case reported in Kerala,today

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, 42,464 people confirmed Covid-19 today. A complete lockdown has been declared in the state from the 8th to the 16th in the wake of the severe Covid outbreak.

The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 6506, Kozhikode 5700, Malappuram 4405, Thiruvananthapuram 3969, Thrissur 3587, Alappuzha 3040, Palakkad 2950, ??Kottayam 2865, Kollam 2513, Kannur 2418, Pathanamthitta 1341, Kasargod 1158, Wayanad 1056 and Idukki 956.

The test results of 27,152 people who were diagnosed with the disease were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 2389, Kollam 2035, Pathanamthitta 903, Alappuzha 1923, Kottayam 3013, Idukki 228, Ernakulam 2999, Thrissur 1519, Palakkad 2488, Malappuram 3205, Kozhikode 3996, Wayanad 182, Kannur 2083 and Kasargod 189 were found to be negative today.

During the last 24 hours, 1,55,632 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 27.28. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,66,16,470 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

39,496 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2579 is not clear. The affected areas are Ernakulam 6411, Kozhikode 5578, Malappuram 4181, Thiruvananthapuram 3655, Thrissur 3556, Alappuzha 3029, Palakkad 1263, Kottayam 2638, Kollam 2503, Kannur 2199, Pathanamthitta 1307, Kasargod 1106, Wayanad 1025 and Idukki 945. Today, 265 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

One person from the UK confirmed Covid-19 within the last 24 hours. Covid has so far confirmed 124 cases from the UK (115), South Africa and Brazil (1). Of these, 114 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

Today, 63 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid. This brings the total death toll to 5628. 124 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 39, Kasaragod 20, Thrissur 15, Palakkad 13, Wayanad 11, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam 6 each, Thiruvananthapuram 5, Kollam, Kozhikode 3 each, Kottayam, Idukki and Malappuram 1 each were affected by the disease.

With this, 3,90,906 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 13,89,515 people have so far been freed from Covid. There are currently 8,18,411 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 7,88,529 are under home / institutional quarantine and 29,882 are in hospitals. A total of 3633 people were admitted to the hospital today. Today there are 8 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 723 hotspots.