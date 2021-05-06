“Now when voices are being raised from the party, this debacle should be looked into”: Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has come forward criticizing the party leadership over the defeat in the assembly elections. Sibal was a part of the rebel G-23 camp in the Congress that had asked for an organisational revamp in a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August last year, expressed concern over the party’s performance in the latest polls.

Also Read: Antibody cocktail by Roche India gets ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ in India

“The Congress has not performed well in the recently held Assembly polls. It failed in Assam and Kerala. The party could not secure a single seat in West Bengal. Now when voices are being raised from the party, this debacle should be looked into,” Sibal told news agency ANI.