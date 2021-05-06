Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologizes for taking unapproved Chinese vaccine

Rodrigo Duterte, the President of Philippines has apologized for taking the unapproved Chinese vaccine. The President of Philippines has also asked the Chinese Embassy in the country to take back the 1,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by them. Sinopharm has not yet been approved in the Philippines.

Duterte took this decision as he was criticized for taking the unapproved vaccine. Rodrigo Duterte also requested China to send the Sinovac vaccine, another Chinese vaccine used in the Philippines.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia to announces important decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage

“Don’t follow my footsteps. It’s dangerous because there are no studies, it might not be good for the body. Just let me be the sole person to receive it”, said Duterte.