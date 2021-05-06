Prakash Padukone is recovering in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, Prakash Padukone has been hospitalized in Bangalore. Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told: “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive.

He further added, “he is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days.”

Padukone is likely to be discharged later this week. The 65-year-old has taken his first dose of the vaccine and he is currently awaiting the second.

Prakash Padukone, who became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980 was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in 1983. After his retirement in 1991, Padukone served as the chairman of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). He was also the coach of the Indian team from 1993 to 1996.