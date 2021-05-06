DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Prime Minister reviews Covid-19 situation

May 6, 2021, 04:07 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 08 (ANI): Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration of the Patrika Gate in Jaipur, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 situation in the country. Prime Minister also reviewed state-wise and district-wise covid situation. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and  other ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.

The  authorities had provided a detailed picture on the Covid outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases.  Prime Minister has instructed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. PM also reviewed the state wise trends on vaccine wastage.

