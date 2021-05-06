Pubg India: Coming Soon

Krafton, a South Korean video game developer has announced the Indian version of the popular game PUBG will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company has revealed the new logo today.

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited games of 2021. The game is now ready to make a comeback with a multiplayer gaming experience on the mobile phone. The game will release with exclusive in-game events, outfits, and features. In a press release, Krafton said “Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.” The game will have a pre-registration period before launch. Gamers who have been eagerly waiting for the game will be able to pre-register and get their hands-on experience at the earliest. The game will be only available in India, as the name suggests. “Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India-specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later,” said the company.

Krafton claims to keep privacy and data security its top priority with the launch of the all-new Battlegrounds Mobile India. At each stage, the developer will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security. This will ensure all data collection and storage will be in full acquiescence with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.