Tejasvi Surya gives BBMP bed scam ‘communal twist’, Congress slams

Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly giving a communal twist to the BBMP bed scam.

The BJP MP had on Tuesday revealed a bed-for-bribe scam going on at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room for bed allocation. While addressing the press conference, Tejasvi Surya gave details of the scam and assured the people of Bengaluru that those behind the graft would be taken to task.

However, soon after the press conference, a video started circulating on social media in which Tejasvi Surya can be seen taking names of people who were allegedly behind the scam. The 16 names Tejasvi Surya said out loud were all Muslim. There are over 200 people working in the war room that is responsible for allocating beds to Covid-19 patients in the BBMP hospitals.

The Congress leader, on Wednesday, pointed out that Tejasvi Surya had only named people from one community in the scam to communalise the issue.

“Have some shame @Tejasvi_Surya. If you & the BJP Govt cannot help, at least don’t spread the communal poison to hide your failures,” Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad, said.

In a series of tweets, Arshad claimed that there were 212 people working in that war room but Tejsvi Surya and his party mates read out only 17 Muslim names.

“Thousands of frontline workers from the Muslim community – doctors to hospital staff to people from the civil society have been working round the clock, shoulder-to-shoulder with Hindus, Christians & the Sikh community. Go spread your communal b******t elsewhere!,” the Congress leader said.