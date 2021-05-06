Woman arrested after cocaine hidden in shoes found: US

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at the airport for attempting to smuggle three pounds of cocaine hidden inside the sole of seven pairs of shoes, said customs officials on Tuesday. The Georgian woman, who was coming from Jamaica, was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after white powdery stuff hidden in the soles of the shoes tested positive for cocaine.

Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta said in a press release, “Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers. Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.” The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $40,000. The sole of the shoes, ranging from sneakers to sandals can be seen in the images shared by CBP.