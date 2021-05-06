Zain Imam’s brother dies of Covid-19, the actor pens an emotional note also thanked Sonu Sood for coming to their aid

Television actor Zain Imam’s cousin brother Syed Taqi Imam passed away due to COVID-19. Zain’s aunt and Syed’s mother too had lost her battle to the novel coronavirus over 10 days ago. Zain posted an emotional note on his social media saying a final goodbye to the departed soul along with few pictures of his brother. Zain wrote, “Here we bid a final adiu to the most loved and eldest of our Cousin who we fondly called cuckkoo bhai(Kaukab bhai) aka Syed TAQI Imam? our dearest eldest cousin brother ,a soul that touched so manny hearts in so manny ways. We still can’t believe you left us so early Bhaijaan. We all were positive that you will come out of this but guess Allah had something else in mind and the day of shab -e-qadr to snatch you away from us. You will be dearly missed bhai. This post is in remembrance of the hardships of life you faced with a smiling face.”

He further added that around 300 people were praying for his late cousin’s recovery also thanked the friends and well-wishers from the industry who helped him out in the time of need. Zain went on to thank his team of writers, who ensured that he got the necessary medicines and other important things when he needed them. He wrote, “Close to about 300 people were praying for your recovery, We all (your family including all BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND ELDERS ) AND also your writers team whom I have never met but they were continuously involved in fetching whatever meds we needed. a big thank you to your writers team for being there in the hard times.

Zain also posted a note on his Instagram story thanking actor Sonu Sood for getting an ICU bed for his brother. Imam wrote, “Thank you @Sonu_Sood bhai for coordinating with everybody who stood by Kaukab Bhai and helped in getting a ICU bed for him. You tried, we tried but finally bhai left for heavenly abode. Keep doing the great work and keep saving lives…God bless you. Let me know if anyway I can be part of your initiative”.