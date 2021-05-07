A children’s book is set to release by Meghan Markle inspired by Prince Harry

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle announced that she is to release a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’, inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s bond with their son Archie. The book will be out on June 8 as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex awaits the birth of her second child. The illustration of the book is done by Christian Robinson.

Meghan said in a statement. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story”. She also said the book aimed to capture “the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine”. Archie will turn two on Thursday, Meghan added. She also gives credits to Christian Robinson, for carving out her vision of Harry’s “special bond” with Archie perfectly. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” she said.