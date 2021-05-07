Belly landing of Air ambulance at Mumbai Airport.

The Mumbai airport saw anxious moments on Thursday as an air ambulance had to make an emergency landing after one of its wheels fell off. Even as a full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the plane managed to land safely.

The wheel of the Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft, belonging to Jetserve Aviation, fell off at Nagpur airport soon after take-off. The fallen wheel was noticed by a CISF staffer who raised the alarm and informed airport authorities and the Air Traffic Controller. The ATC raised a distress call and a decision was made to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

The flight carrying 02 crew member, 01 patient, 01 relative and 01 doctor was diverted to Mumbai and did a belly-landing at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs. The airports emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, Central Industrial Security Force, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers.

As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule.

The patient has been moved to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

A senior employee of Mumbai International Airport Limited said, “The ATC was very jittery when the pilot gave the distress call, but we made our preparations.’’

The flight had taken off from Bagdogra in Bengal, and stopped at Nagpur for refuelling on the way to Mumbai. Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “The aircraft had come from Bagdora at 4.30 pm, waited in Nagpur only for refuelling at left at 5.15 pm.’’

The successful emergency landing drew praise from Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who took to Twitter to congratulate the pilot for his immense presence of mind.