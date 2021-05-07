Bihar: Army mobilise two Field hospitals for Civilians.

The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the North East to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Medical officers and other support staff of the two hospitals will be utilised to set up a 500-bed facility at Patna. The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds. As per the officials in order to strengthen medical staff at the hospital, additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained infantry battlefield nursing assistants are to be moved in the next two days.

The Army has also set up an exclusive ”COVID management cell” under a director general rank officer and it reports directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff. Officials said the setting up of the cell will help it coordinate its COVID-19 responses in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Corona cases continues to rise rapidly in State. A record number of 15 thousand 126 cases were reported yesterday. The number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to three thousand seventy seven.

The positivity rate has gone up to about 16 percent. Patna reported three thousand 665 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by 736 in Muzaffarpur district. The active cases have crossed one lakh fifteen thousand 151. The recovery rate is decreasing and now stands at 78.65 percent. Four lakh thirty five thousand 574 people have recovered from the infection so far. Ninety five thousand 202 people took the vaccine yesterday. Over 77 lakh 59 thousand 748 people have been vaccinated in the state so far.