Finance Minister Arrested for Misuse of Public Funds, Read more.

Qatar’s finance minister, Ali Shareef al-Emadi was being questioned over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state after the attorney general ordered him arrested, on Thursday.

The detention of Ali Sharif al-Emadi is a rare move that analysts said could herald a larger campaign to increase transparency and root out graft in the sheikhdom.

The statement said authorities had launched an investigation into crimes related to the public sector, but it wasn’t clear whether al-Emadi himself was facing any charges. Al-Emadi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Al-Emadi rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate as the current emir ascended the throne and after overseeing the transformation of Qatar National Bank into the largest lender in the Middle East.

One of Qatar’s most powerful officials, he also serves as chairman of the bank, on the board of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and as president of the executive board of long-haul carrier Qatar Airways.

While he is not part of the royal ruling class, he comes from an affluent and influential family with large investments in the country, including trade and real estate.

Last year, The Banker magazine, a prominent British-based financial publication, named al-Emadi best minister in Middle East and North Africa, citing his deft navigation of various crises, including the pandemic-induced collapse in demand for oil and natural gas and the yearslong boycott of the state by Gulf Arab neighbours.

Emadi also presided over massive spending for the 2022 World Cup, which Qatar is to host.

Gas-rich Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states, with a population of 2.8 million, most of whom are foreigners.