Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav passed away due to Covid-19

On Wednesday, Vivek Yadav, former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning squad, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications at a city hospital. Vivek Yadav was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Yadav’s cousin Vikas said “Vivek was suffering from stomach cancer for the last one-and-a-half year and after contracting Covid-19, his condition worsened and he passed away. He had gone for a chemotherapy session and a Covid test before it came out positive. He was in a city hospital for the last five days and breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon”.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted.“Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend…Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family”.

Yadav played 18 first-class matches and picked up 57 wickets at an economy rate of 3.19 in a short career of five years. Yadav was also part of the Rajasthan team that won two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12.