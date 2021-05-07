“Immediately hiring COUPLES” ; Salary 88 lakhs rupees

For some, getting paid for their job is not a big contract. They also think about how to make easy money. Some are ready to work while others look for indirect methods to do it. But the intention of such people will be a job that is not too complicated. A job fit for such people is presently obtaining attention on social media.A rich family in the Bahamas is looking for a couple to look after their private island in return for an extensive remuneration of 1,20,000 dollars (Rs 88 lakhs) a year. The family wants to hire a ‘traveling domestic couple’ to take over the domestic administration of their household on the island in the Bahamas.

But, the job may not be all heaven as one may think it will be. It will require the couple to work across various homes of the family, that are based between Naples. Florida and the Bahamas. The job opportunity, that has been listed on Polo & Tweed, says that chosen applicant will be paid anything between 100,000-120,000 dollars per year, along with healthcare, dental benefits, and a work car.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime position. So much so that the client told me that he was tempted to apply for the job himself. Unnecessary to say, we have been flooded with replies since the job went live on our website over the weekend. But we’ve yet to select a shortlist so we would recommend interested couples to send through their CVs without delay,” said Lucy Challenger, founder of domestic recruiter Polo & Tweed. The couple will be working Monday to Friday, 8 AM-5 AM, except the odd weekend or late shift work.

The job description shows: “You should be skilled in household management and maintenance, helping with the upkeep of the buildings and working with the other contractors. You should be organized and if you enjoy cooking this is a bonus. One of you may have to perform driving duties such as running errands or picking up guests from the airport etc. Occasionally one of you may be tasked to attend the other property on their own, but typically you will both be in the same residence together.”

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, the family is looking for an experienced couple and requires them to become long-term duo members on the island. The recruiter is already swamped with applications from around the world even though the job was posted only on April 28.