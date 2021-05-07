‘Peace begins when the hungry are fed’: Jacqueline Fernandez distributes meals in Mumbai amid the pandemic

On Thursday, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez distributed meals to people in need amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. On Instagram, Jacqueline shared a series of pictures where she is seen helping the staff of Mumbai Roti Bank, an NGO that her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation has partnered with.

She captioned the post with Mother Theresa’s words, the caption read “Mother Teresa once said, “Peace begins when the hungry are fed.” I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let’s make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us! #spreadlove #staysafe #yolo #[email protected]”

Her fans react with lots of respect and took to the comments section to pour their love. One wrote, “She is the real heroine.” Roti Bank Foundation also wrote on Instagram, “A special THANK YOU to Ms. @jacquelinef143 You truly made our day special! Our highest gratitude and appreciation – we are so grateful for your support. We wish you the best of luck and success in your noble and charitable endeavour! Ever since the lockdown took over the city of Mumbai, Roti Bank got right at it to made sure no one’s left hungry. Today we have successfully distributed over 1 Crore meals and we plan to continue our efforts with your help as well #OnePlateAtATime #WeAreInThisTogether.”

The actress is doing as much as she can do to help the people in need during this crisis. On Tuesday, Jacqueline had announced the launch of her YOLO Foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the pandemic. She also shared that she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in society. Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month with the Roti Bank.