Punjab: SHO suspended for kicking cart of vegetable vendor

A Phagwara Station House Officer (SHO) named Navdeep Singh was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday after a video came up on social media, of the policeman kicking the roadside cart of a vegetable vendor. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has placed Phagwara SHO Navdeep Singh under suspension. In the video, Navdeep has seen kicking a basket of vegetables of a street vendor in the city, on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on Sarai Road when police went to check on violations of covid-19 norms where a large number of vegetable and fruit vendor shops were present.

The video of the incident brings sharp criticism of the police from social media platforms. A Twitter user Khushpreet Brar tweeted, “A shameful act by a Phagwara police officer. This is inhuman, as everyone deserves respect. Poor vendors are risking their lives for their bread and butter, not for fun. He should be suspended, this is intolerable.” Replying to him, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted, “Absolutely shameful and unacceptable. I have suspended the Phagwara SHO. Such misbehavior will not be tolerated at any cost and those who indulge in it will have to face serious consequences.”

“As a member of a disciplined force, such behavior is against service rules and is unwarranted. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him,” added that officers of Kapurthala Police have contributed money to compensate the vegetable vendor, said Kapurthala SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.