Rottweiler in UK undergoes 3-hour surgery after eating 30 PPE gloves

On Thursday, according to a media report a pet dog in UK undergoes a three-hour operation after eating 30 PPE gloves. Rambo, the Rottweiler was taken to see a veterinary surgeon in Wakefield by his owner after he was sick and brought up one of the gloves. The dog was referred for an endoscopy in Leeds where the a veterinary surgeon removed 29 gloves during the procedure. Rambo was discharged from the pets hospital in Leeds after 12 hours of arriving and has since made a full recovery.

Darren Coyne, the dog’s owner kept a box of gloves in his car for work. He said Rambo must have eaten them while travelling to and from walks. Keith Leonard is the one who carried out the operation. He said though Rambo arrived “seemingly without a care in the world” Coyne’s quick thinking had “saved his life”. The vet added, “Each time we pulled a glove out, we went back to check it was the last one and found another one, it was something we’ve never seen or heard of before”. “I can’t thank [the vets] enough for how they helped Rambo, particularly as he seemed to be his normal self and oblivious to the dangerous situation he was in,”Coyne said.