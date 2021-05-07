Underworld don Chhota Rajan is “ALIVE” ; AIIMS official reports out

Social media was overwhelmed with news on Chhota Ranjan’s death. But, the AIIMS Delhi administrator disputes the allegations stating that he is alive. Rajan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS). Rajan, 61, was boarded in the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi since his arrest after exile from Bali, Indonesia, in 2015.

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19: AIIMS official (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gvAgKDuPqC — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

All the criminal lawsuits pending against him in Mumbai were conveyed to the CBI and a special court was constituted to try them.On Monday, an assistant jailor of the Tihar jail notified the sessions court here that they could not produce Rajan through video conference before the judge for the hearing of a case as the gangster has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the AIIMS. Last week, the special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted Rajan and his associate concerning the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Rajan is overlooking as many as 70 criminal cases about corruption and murder in Mumbai. In 2018, Rajan was condemned and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2011 murder case of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.