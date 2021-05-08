9 workers killed in gelatin stick explosion

In a tragic incident, at least 9 workers were killed and several others were injured in the gelatin sticks explosion. The incident took place at Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu Mandal in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The workers were unloading gelatin sticks from a vehicle for using them at a limestone mine.

The body parts of the deceased were blown apart and the vehicle was completely burnt. Police and rescue workers are on the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

Also Read: ‘Lives of people can be lost, but the tax collection should not be lost’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths in the explosion. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. The chief minister enquired about the incident and its reasons from senior officials.