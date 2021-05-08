Country issues new quarantine rules

UAE: A country has issued new quarantine rules for residents and passengers. Philippines has issued the new quarantine rules. The new rules will come to effect from May 8.

As per the new rules, All Filipinos entering the country will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. This was announced by the Philippines Embassy in UAE.

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all passengers. The first 10 days will have to be spent either in a hotel or an authorised facility, while the rest can be continued at home, provided that a negative RT-PCR test result is received.