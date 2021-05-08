Covid-19 Update: 1735 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

UAE: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1735 new coronavirus cases along with 1701 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 534,445 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 514,769 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1610. At present there are 18,066 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 200,648 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 45.4 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Meanwhile, the UAE will continue to remain on the UK’s ‘red list’ even after the Kingdom resumes international travel from May 17.This means that travellers returning from the UAE will be required to spend 1,750 pounds (Dh9,000) on 11 nights at a government-mandated quarantine hotel on arrival.