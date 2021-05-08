Covid-19 Update: Prime Minister speaks to Chief Minister on Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the Covid-related situation in the state. The PM talked to the Chief Minister as the state government has announced a ‘complete lockdown ‘in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed a complete statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 .Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown period. All shops, except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operations. Those allowed to open will only be operational from 6 am till noon.

Also Read: 9 workers killed in gelatin stick explosion

As per the order issued by the government, all schools, colleges, universities, government and private training institutes, summer camps will not be permitted. Entry of tourists to Kodaikanal, Yercaud and all tourist destinations will remain prohibited. All recreation clubs, theatres, multiplexes, bars, auditoriums, amusement parks, meeting halls and beaches across the state will remain shut.