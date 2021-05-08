COVID-19 Updates: Country urges its native citizens in India to return home.

The US, which has urged its citizens not to travel to India due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases there, on Friday encouraged those in the country to book their tickets to return home through currently available flights.

The United Airlines and Air India are continuing to operate numerous direct flights weekly from India to the US. Additional flight options remain available on Air France, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways via transfers in Paris, Frankfurt, and Doha.

The US this week reissued its travel advisory on India, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases there.

Both the travel advisories have been marked ”Level 4” which is the highest warning level in US.

On April 28, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of US government employees. Further on May 5, the Department approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

It is mandatory for anyone travelling to the US (2 years and older) to take a COVID-19 test no more than 3 days before travel and show a negative result to the airline before boarding the flight. Travellers are encouraged to follow post-travel guidance once in the US.