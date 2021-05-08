“It is India’s internal issue”: Pakistan Foreign Minister on Article 370

Pakistan had made a U-turn in the case of revoking Article 370 by India. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister in Pakistan has said that the abrogation of Article 370 is India’s internal matter. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this in an interview given to Samaa TV. Pakistan has earlier opposed the India government’s decision to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Article 370 is their (India’s) internal issue. The people of Kashmir are saying that you had made a promise…It is their frustration. The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court and people have challenged it. There has been a strong reaction in Kashmir to the steps which have been undertaken- whether it is 35A or 370 or the cruelty inflicted there. Today, there is a huge section in India which agrees that they have lost more and gained less because of these steps”, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“There is no option other than dialogue. These are two nuclear powers with outstanding issues which need to be resolved either today, tomorrow, or the day after. War is not an option. War will be suicidal,” he added.