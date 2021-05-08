Kerala lockdown: How to get e-pass? Things you need to know

Thiruvananthapuram: A complete lockdown has been announced for nine days, in the wake of the spread of Covid disease in the state. It has been recommended that one should not go out unnecessarily for a week from today. A police pass is required to exit the emergency room. In case of unavoidable circumstances, the affidavit should be kept in hand.

Since when do I get a travel pass?

An emergency pass will be issued on Saturday evening.

Where to apply for a pass?

The application should be made through the website of the District Police Chief. The pass can be obtained through mobile or this mail.

Who will get the pass?

Day labourers will get a pass to go to work. The worker or employer must apply for the worker’s pass.

What do you need for a pass?

The name, location and purpose of the trip must be recorded when applying for the pass online. After checking this, the special branch issues a travel permit. Once the permission is obtained, the One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the applicant’s phone and the license will be available on the phone. This is the only way to travel.

Can the public apply?

The public who need urgent travel can also apply for the pass. But, the pass will only be issued for unavoidable needs such as death, hospitalization or the marriage of a close relative.

Is there someone who does not need a pass?

Those who belong to the essential category do not need a pass and instead show identification documents.