Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out on Jodha Akbar set at ND Studio

Maharashtra: A major fire broke out at ND film studio, near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The studio is owned by leading art director Nitin Desai. The fire erupted around 12.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far. An official said the fire broke out at the set of ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, a 2008 movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Plywood, PoP, and other things were gutted in the fire. “Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli, and neighboring areas were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the flames were on,” he said. The exact reason behind the fire is not identified yet. The fire unit and police personnel are at the spot.

The studio authorities had kept the set of the film intact even years after the release of the film and was the prime attraction for the visitors. ND Studio has been used to shoot several Bollywood films including Bajirao Mastani, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. The reality shows Bigg Boss has also been shot at ND Studios.