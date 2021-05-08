DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Massive fire breaks out chemical factory

May 8, 2021, 09:55 pm IST

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory. The fire broke out at a factory in Morli village in Ambernath in Thane district, Maharashtra on Saturday. The fire was extinguished by five fire engines from the neighbouring civic bodies. The whole factory was totally gutted in the fire. No causalities or injuries were reported.

The fire and rescue team has informed that after the fire  has been extinguished a foul smell  has engulfed the entire locality. The cause for which is yet to be ascertained

 

 

