Mohamed Nasheed: Maldives ex-President in critical condition after bomb blast

Male: Mohamed Nasheed, the Maldives speaker of parliament and former president, in critical care on Friday after being seriously injured in a bomb blast outside his home, hospital authorities said, the police considering it as a terrorist attack.

For Thursday’s explosion in the capital Male, no one has claimed responsibility that has overcome security concerns in the Indian Ocean islands, known for luxury resorts but which have also faced political unrest and Islamist militant violence.

Nasheed, the Maldives first democratically elected president who is now parliament speaker, had earlier warned about militants infiltrating the Islamic country. He was getting into his car when the blast happened.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday, the United States was “saddened and concerned” by the attack and stood ready to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to the local media, the explosion was caused by a device planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.

ADK hospital said, doctors managed to remove shrapnel from Nasheed, who was now in critical condition in intensive care.

“Over the course of the past 16 hours he had life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs,” the hospital said in a statement.

In 2015, former President Abdulla Yameen escaped unhurt after an explosion on his speedboat. In 2007, a blast that was charged on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

Mohamed Hameed, Police Commissioner, said 450 officers had been stationed to investigate the latest incident.

“We are treating this as a terrorist attack,” he told a news conference, adding that the national security threat level had been raised to its highest rating of 3.

The government is seeking technical support from foreign partners in the case. A team from the Australian Federal Police is supposed to join the inquiry on Monday.

A close ally of Nasheed, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, said Thursday’s blast was an attack on the nation’s democracy and its economy.