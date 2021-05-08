Police register case against actress for spreading ‘hate propaganda’

West Bengal police has registered a case against national award winning Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut for instigating communal disharmony and spreading ‘hate propaganda’ through her social media handle. The Kolkata police has registered the FIR upon the complaint filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Datta . Riju Datta filed the complaint at Ultadanga police station in Kolkata.

The TMC leader in the complaint alleged that Kangana gave a hate speech on her social media account and tried to incite communal disharmony. Riju also accused the actress of uploading distorted pictures of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata Police has registered a case against Kangana Ranaut under sections 153A, 504,505 IPC and 43 and 66 IT Act.

But the actress has replied that by filing complaints and cases they can not kill her voice and cannot scare her with many cases or FIRs. Earlier, microblogging website, Twitter has permanently suspended Kangana’s account. Twitter claimed that the actress violated the community standards of the platform.