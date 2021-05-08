Punjab CM comes to aid of 10-yr-old boy seen selling socks to help family

New Delhi: On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh came to the rescue of a 10-year-old boy named Vansh Singh after a video of him selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana to support his family went viral and announced financial assistance. Vansh Singh’s father, Paramjit, is a sock seller, and his mother, Rani, a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality.

The Chief Minister tweeted “Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II dropout whose video I saw selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family”.

This comes after Vansh Singh was seen in the video, which has been viewed by millions and shared widely, refusing to accept Rs 50 over and above the cost of socks he sold to a customer. On Friday, CM spoke to the boy and his family on a video call. The chief minister then directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to ensure that Vansh Singh goes back to school, saying all expenses for his education would be borne by the state government, an official statement said.