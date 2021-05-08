Rahane, wife Radhika receive 1st dose of Covid vaccine

Mumbai: Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar got their first shot of the Covid vaccine in Mumbai. On Saturday, Rahane shared the picture of him and his wife taking their first shot, also urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

On Instagram, Rahane shared the pictures and captioned the post, “Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”

Notably, quite a few cricketers have been actively urging people to take the Covid-19 vaccines at a time when India is severely hit by the 2nd wave of infections.