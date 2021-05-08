Woman spots her lookalike online, discovers they are identical twins

China: A Chinese woman discovered that she has an identical twin after spotting her lookalike on social media. Cheng Keke and Zhang Li, from the city of Zhengzhou in the Chinese province of Henan, came across each other in January when Cheng’s younger sister spotted Zhang on social media site Douyin. The uncanny resemblance prompted Cheng to reach out to Zhang. The two women soon became best friends and discovered that they shared similar hobbies and even the same blood group. Both finally met in person in March.

The similarities made Cheng investigate more and then her parents admitted that she was adopted. Zhang’s mother confessed that their family had fallen upon hard times and couldn’t give a good life to both sisters. However, she explained that she hadn’t known the whereabouts of the other twin. After a DNA test done in which the results came on April 29, confirm that they are twins. The two now share a closer bond than ever before!