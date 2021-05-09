A contribution of Rs 2 crore for Covid centre by Amitab Bachchan

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the Covid-care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi, which is scheduled to open on Monday.

“‘Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service’. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed ? 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility,” said Mr Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal party.

? HERO OF THE DAY ? Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by @mssirsa converted a hall of Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib into a 250 Oxygen Bed Covid Care Facility within a week.#IndiaFightsCorona#PunjabFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/mDeU8jTArC — Minerva Academy Football & Cricket Club (@minervapunjabfc) May 9, 2021

The actor also assured that oxygen concentrators from abroad will be reached to the Covid care centre, said Mr Sirsa.

“While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this facility,” he added.

On Monday, the facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara opens and there will be 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics and ambulances.